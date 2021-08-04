https://justthenews.com/government/democratic-senators-reveal-new-bill-protect-election-officials?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of Democratic senators, led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, revealed a new piece of legislation Thursday that protects election workers from violent threats that have arisen as a result of the recent presidential election.

The bill, called the Protecting Election Administration from Interference Act, would expand the coverage of preexisting protections of violent threats against election officials to also protect those who count and canvass the ballots, and those who certify the election results.

“Across the country, we are seeing election administrators and officials face a barrage of threats and abusive behaviors by those seeking to overturn election results,” Klobuchar said in a statement, according to the Hill.

The legislation comes after reports of people breaking into the homes of election workers and officials. Other officials have reportedly been victims of doxing, which is the malicious spread of personal information online.

According to a survey published by the Brennan Center for Justice, one in six election workers have received violent threats, while one in three feel unsafe because of their job.

Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla (Calif.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.) also announced the bill.

