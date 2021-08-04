https://www.dailywire.com/news/desantis-responds-to-biden-i-am-standing-in-your-way-from-taking-peoples-freedoms-do-your-job

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Democrat President Joe Biden during a press conference on Wednesday after Biden suggested that DeSantis “get out of the way” earlier in the week — remarks that Biden made in reference to his administration’s struggling efforts to get the pandemic under control.

“We can either have a free society, or we can have a biomedical security state”. #DoYourJob will grab headlines, but @GovRonDesantis‘ broader response to @JoeBiden‘s “get out of the way” deserves attention. pic.twitter.com/dmrAprCYOG — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 4, 2021

RON DESANTIS, GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA: And I just want to say something quickly, you know, Joe Biden is taken to himself to try to single out Florida, over COVID. This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to, quote, ‘shut down the virus.’ And what is he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border, you have hundreds of thousands of people pouring across every month. And it’s not just from Mexico. In fact, it’s rarely from Mexico, you have over 100 different countries where people are pouring through, not only are they letting them through, they’re then farming them out all across our communities across this country, putting them on planes, putting them on buses. Do you think they’re being worried about COVID for that? Of course not. So he’s facilitating, who knows what new variants are out there, but I can tell you, whatever variants around the world, they’re coming across that southern border, and so he’s not shutting down the virus, he’s helping to facilitate it in our country. And what is his big solution? What is he so upset about Florida? His solution is he wants to have the government force kindergarteners to wear masks in school, he doesn’t believe the parents should have a say in that, he thinks that should be a decision for the government. Well, I can tell you in Florida, the parents are going to be the ones in charge of that decision. One of the major medical people in his administration just recently told parents that they should be wearing masks at home when they’re around their own children. This is insane. Joe Biden also believes that vaccination should be mandated by force of government and that you should have to show vaccination status to be able to participate in society. Now, Florida, we’re very proud of our seniors first strategy, you look at the mortality in nursing homes among seniors, it’s declined dramatically. But we said from the beginning, we’re going to make it available for all, but we’re not going to mandate it on anybody, that’s ultimately an individual’s choice to be able to do it. Biden, he rejects science, because he denies the fact that people that recover from COVID have long lasting immunity. And that’s been proven time and time again, and the data is very clear. So his vision is, just like in New York City, restaurants should ban young kids from being able to go in because they’re not eligible for vaccination. And law abiding citizens have to produce proof of their medical records, just to go to the gym, or attend an event, or just to participate in everyday society. He wants that. But yet, if you want to vote, he thinks it’s too much of a burden to show a picture ID when you’re voting, so no voter ID, but have to show your medical papers just to be able to live in everyday life. Give me a break. And so I think the question is, is we can either have a free society, or we can have a biomedical security state, and I can tell you, Florida, we’re a free state, people are going to be free to choose to make their own decisions about themselves about their families, about their kid’s education, and about putting food on the table. And Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should quote, ‘get out of the way.’ But let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to let you get away with it. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in person education, I’m going to stand in your way and I’m going to stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods and their small business, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida. So why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure. And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you. Thank you.

