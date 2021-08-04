https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/doh-texas-dems-supposedly-in-dc-say-nobody-can-prove-theyre-actually-overseas-on-vacation-then-it-gets-awkward/

Two of the Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, DC tweeted last month about how proud they are of what’s being done to keep state Republicans from voting on legislation:

We’ve seen enough. We’re headed to DC. For months, I have been fighting voter suppression tooth and nail in #txlege. When I spoke up, when Texans of color spoke up, Republicans refused to listen. Congress must pass #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct. We’re fighting for you. https://t.co/rDBV31vgGn — Jessica González (@jessicafortexas) July 12, 2021

This is the nonsense we’re up against in #Texas. But right now #TexasDemocrats are in DC to protect the #FreedomToVote and our right to participate in our Democracy. Visit https://t.co/OEdtn21jCe to pitch in for the cause. — Julie Johnson (@juliejohnsonTX) July 20, 2021

Now it’s being reported that the pair of Dems aren’t only not in Washington, DC, but they’re not even in the country:

Two House Democrats who broke quorum missing from Washington, D.C., reportedly vacationing in Portugal https://t.co/gHwRPh7gg4 #txlege — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 4, 2021

However, the Dems on flee-ibuster issued a challenge:

Did they really want to go there? Probably not:

Hi. Covering the TXDEMS in DC for @TexasMonthly. Can confirm @juliejohnsonTX and her wife & @jessicafortexas and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half. Still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM. — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 3, 2021

Whoops! Be careful what you ask for.

Texas Democrat who fled to DC as cover so she could take a European vacation in the middle of a special session (that she’s getting paid for argues) that nobody can PROVE she is on vacation. @jessicafortexas this is Veep-level work. https://t.co/MDtHfb50Fp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 4, 2021

How it started/how it’s going. “Democracy is on the line” unless you have non-refundable tickets to Europe. Every day the Texas Democrats remind us this is all a stunt and their rhetoric is meaningless. pic.twitter.com/wOcRFdAYRq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 4, 2021

It’s hardly surprising that not everybody believes they bought non-refundable tickets to Portugal last year?

This is so hilarious. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 3, 2021

Sounds to me like they’re spreading the TX variant throughout Europe now. — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) August 3, 2021

And don’t forget that these are the same Democrats that the Dallas Dems asked everybody to send them care packages (salsa, Dr. Pepper, etc).

These the same reps that fled the state on private jets and asking for care packages? How are they paying for these vacations? — @HeartLikeAHandGrenade (@HeartLikeAHand1) August 3, 2021

Please pray for these heroic Texas Democrats as they suffer away from home, in Portugal. Perhaps consider sending them a care package? https://t.co/J2Brn2872V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 4, 2021

A lot of questions need to be asked.

