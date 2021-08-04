https://noqreport.com/2021/08/04/dominion-and-maricopa-county-ignoring-subpoenas-proves-the-election-system-is-corrupt/

The Arizona Senate, as we all know, has been leading the charge with their forensic audit of the 2020 Election to verify the results. From Day 1, the Democrats and Mainstream Media has done everything within their power to discredit the audit before it could even take place.

The Democrat Senators refused to be a part of the audit for the purposes of being able to discredit the audit by means of accusing it of being a partisan conspiratorial witch hunt. In reality, the only reason it’s “partisan” is because the Dems refused to be a part of it.

The Mainstream Media has continually attempted to discredit those involved, making all sorts of wild accusations against Cyber Ninjas and anyone even remotely associated with the investigation. If you notice, they always refer to the Arizona Audit as the “audit” (scare quotes), “the so-called audit” or the “alleged audit.” This is all an attempt to undermine the findings that they know will come out of it.

The Arizona Audit has taken quite a bit longer than anticipated primarily because it is a forensic audit, which is more than just counting ballots. This is done to ensure that all procedures were followed to the letter of the law and the voting machines were properly installed and used. In order to complete this audit, they need the passwords from Dominion Voting Systems and the Routers from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Both Dominion and Maricopa County have refused to cooperate with the audit, which has led to the Arizona Senate taking it to the next level and issuing subpoenas. In spite of this, both parties have ignored the demands… which makes them look guilty.

The reality of it is that innocent people don’t withhold information. If the election was the most secure election of our lifetime, as we are continually being told, then they should have no problem showing us the evidence of this claim. However, the simply fact that they are refusing to be transparent is evidence of a coverup.

For example, both Maricopa County and Dominion deny that they have the passwords and security keys needed to complete the forensic audit. One of the parties has that information… but if neither has it, who does? If it’s Dominion, that’s a serious concern from a security standpoint. If Maricopa has it, why are they refusing to hand it over?

The reality is that I believe Dominion and Maricopa County know that they are caught. The forensic audit has proven that there are a lot of discrepancies, illegal activity and fraudulent votes… enough to overturn the election.

They understand, however, that the Mainstream Media will provide cover for them and gaslight the American people. What we have to understand is that even when the final results are released from the Arizona Audit, that’s not the end game… that’s just the beginning. The American people, as a whole, will never hear about the actual evidence proving election fraud because Big Tech and the News Media will never cover it.

That’s where it becomes incumbent upon each of us to get this information in the hands of our friends and family who are still addicted to CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. We’ve got to red-pill people to open their eyes to see what’s going on for themselves.

Ultimately, the main takeaway from all of this (with or without proving the election was stolen) is that we MUST fix our election system. No longer can we allow a private company like Dominion to be able to have their hands involved in our elections. We must provide transparency of election results. The refusal to show America that the election was a clean, fair and transparent election shows that the election system is corrupt and we cannot know what the real results are.

The MOAB is coming… it’s only a matter of time. However, if the American people never hear about it, was it really a MOAB?

