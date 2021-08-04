https://www.theblaze.com/news/nina-turner-dark-money-primary

A progressive candidate who lost the Democratic primary for Ohio’s 11th Congressional district blamed the manipulation by “evil money,” despite raising more money and spending more money than the victor.

Nina Turner had the benefit of national name recognition garnered from previously co-chairing the 2016 presidential campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but she lost the primary election to Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown.

On Tuesday evening, Turner angrily claimed that she didn’t actually lose the race in her concession speech.

“I am going to work hard to ensure that something like this never happens to a progressive candidate again. See, we didn’t lose this race — evil money manipulated and maligned this election,” she told her supporters.

“See, I don’t want you to relent, because it took evil money,” Turner continued.

“They took evil money to come in here and do this,” she added. “Well, I swear to you, that as sure as there is a God in heaven, sister Turner is going to continue working with every fiber of her being until true justice reigns.”

But, as many on social media pointed out, Turner lost the primary election despite raising much more money than Brown and outspending her as well.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Turner raised $4.5 million for her campaign, an amount they referred to as “staggering.” Brown only raised $2.1 million, less than half of her progressive opponent.

Progressives took to social media to express their outrage at the Democratic establishment about the election.

“Gloves are off for Democratic Majority for Israel and all other right-wing lobbyists for Israel. We will fight anti-semitism everywhere we see it but we’re not going to let you hide behind that b******t excuse as you practice endless corruption. They bought this election,” tweeted Cenk Uygur, a failed congressional candidate and YouTube personality.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison similarly blamed dark money “forces” that “love the unfair status quo which enriches the money and oppresses the many.”

“[T]he bleak & bland reality in all this is that organized money continues to exert tremendous influence in American politics — and the Democratic establishment warmly embraces it,” replied Jacobin writer Luke Savage.

Others opined that her use of the phrase “dark money” in apparent reference to campaign donations from Jewish groups supporting her opponent amounted to antisemitism.

Brown is expected to sail to victory in the heavily Democratic district and claim the congressional seat in the regular election on Nov. 2.

