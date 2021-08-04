https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/for-women-who-give-everything-ibram-x-kendi-donating-40-minutes-of-mentorship-time-to-celebrate-meghan-markles-40th-birthday/

Wow, there’s nothing about this tweet that isn’t funny. Remember when Jen Psaki said the White House believed it took “courage” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to open up about their troubles to Oprah Winfrey? On a more realistic level, Megyn Kelly torched the couple for their self-serving “poor us” routine. The best reaction of all, though, was probably from CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who called out the “righty mouths” attacking Markle’s credibility.

In any case, it’s Markle’s 40th birthday, and to celebrate, Ibram X. Kendi is donating a whole 40 minutes of “mentorship time” to a woman reentering the workplace. That gives you a pretty good example of what Kendi thinks his time is worth, but with people like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donating $10 million to the man, no strings attached, you can’t blame him for being deluded.

To celebrate the 40th birthday of my friend Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, I’m donating 40 minutes of mentorship time to a woman reentering the workforce. Will you join me? #40×40 #CompassionInActionhttps://t.co/k3UJennJPH pic.twitter.com/Rh5D8fyAVL — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 4, 2021

this is so fucking funny every line of this fucking tweet https://t.co/amykmOzelQ — monsieur 🤬🤬🤬 (@antibhadrata) August 4, 2021

my brain is lighting up like a roman candle reading this https://t.co/wx1PgRqFOL — greg campbell-cohen (@gcampbellcohen) August 4, 2021

The most prominent member of the anti-racism industry worships royalty and honors workers by donating 40 whole minutes of his valuable time. How to be a ruling class dipshit https://t.co/WnXauIPY7c — Theodore (@FredNietzky) August 4, 2021

I cannot fucking believe that my job forces me to pretend that this man is not a moron https://t.co/KSe3yXTkey — DSA Intelligence Community Caucus (@EricSmallman3) August 4, 2021

My cultural identity is the opposite of whatever the hell this is. Self indulgent virtue signaling from the reality TV duchess & Henry Rogers as opposed to, as @bethanyshondark suggested, using their platforms to call for full school reopenings to actually GET women back to work https://t.co/LRRSwYdfc8 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 4, 2021

How magnanimous of you lmao https://t.co/H146a9au9G — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) August 4, 2021

It takes about a minute to say that America and all white people are racist and that all POC are victims of oppression. What will he do for the other 39 minutes. https://t.co/MdZJrDKTkm — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SeizerPouncicus) August 4, 2021

I can’t help but feel that someone really focused on equity would be against monarchies https://t.co/QTnGPKXfZy — Chad Dumbass (@L0G2c9UY) August 4, 2021

Ladies you need any pro-tips on building school buses or which criterion movies are the best hit my line. https://t.co/G2ZBesRQHM — MENA baddy patrol (@codyfux) August 4, 2021

Thinking women re-entering the workforce needs “mentoring” from a man is a sign of deeply entrenched patriarchy and paternalistic benevolent passive-toxic masculinity in society. https://t.co/W4c9kdAbVc — Rahul Rathnakumar (@realRahulRK) August 4, 2021

I love it when they mansplain to us girls… https://t.co/z7cncTS9nm — jojo (@ginger_consult2) August 4, 2021

Give the gift of mansplaining. https://t.co/n71RKoZnv7 — Skip Intro (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) August 4, 2021

Quite possibly the smugest, most devour the crap inside your own buttocks tweet of all time. https://t.co/SDPCVacfQ8 — QB1FieldsPups (@PleasantPups) August 4, 2021

This is great. Any time you spend not writing garbage is of benefit to everyone. https://t.co/oH90S54SHk — ❎ 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 (@Vestra_Culpa) August 4, 2021

This is even worse than Valerie Jarrett asking Americans to give Barack Obama $60 as a birthday present so he can build the Obama Presidential Center.

Meghan Markle put out this video for her 40th birthday. How is she qualified to mentor anyone about work? pic.twitter.com/LM4EVS7bdY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2021

For Barack Obama’s 60th birthday, Valerie Jarrett wants you to pitch in $60 to build the Obama Presidential Center https://t.co/74FYRK2to5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 4, 2021

