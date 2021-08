https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/08/video-david-horowitz-tucker-carlson-frontpage-editors/

Why Republicans are such poor defenders of our country.

Freedom Center Founder David Horowitz recently appeared on the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Today to discuss the Left’s lies about “white supremacy” and racism in America, and what Republicans have to do to fight back.

Check out the short interview below: