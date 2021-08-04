https://www.foxnews.com/media/retire-ice-agent-biden-border

Recently retired senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Thomas Feeley left the agency after being fed up with the Biden administration’s border policies endangering national security.

The former director of New York ICE removals told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday that the crisis on the “wide open” southern border has gotten “so bad” that immigrants crossing over are being processed over the phone after entering the U.S.

“There’s a fine line between telling people we’re not breaking the law and not enforcing it,” he said.

“Some ICE officials will tell you, ‘Well, the Biden administration isn’t telling us to break the law but they’re definitely telling you not to enforce it,’” he continued. “So if that’s what you’re going to split hairs on, we’re pretty much screwed as a country going down this road.”

Feeley revealed the administration directly hired non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to join DHS and ICE following Biden’s inauguration. The retiree let spill that some NGOs began cutting out field office directors and law enforcement officers in order to release migrants into the country – of which he claims to possess email evidence.

“I had a case who the guy was a convicted arsonist and they called me and said, ‘Hey, Mr. Feeley. One of our criteria is if the guy hasn’t been arrested in the past 10 years we need to let them go and we’d like you to release them.’ And I said, ‘I totally get what you’re saying, but… he’s been in prison for 12 years. That’s why he hasn’t been arrested.’ And the answer I got was, ‘We don’t really care,'” he said. “And I had to cut him loose.”

Feeley bid farewell to ICE last week, signing off with an email in which he explained why after 30 years, “it’s time to move on.”

“With the current administration doing everything they can to cripple ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations], endangering the American public, and not enforcing the laws passed by Congress, I don’t want to be part of that,” he wrote.

“As a member of the Senior Executive Service, a Service entrusted by the public to ensure whatever administration is in charge follow the law, we currently are not. To fight and argue every day about not arresting or releasing horrible criminal aliens to the street, quite frankly is disgusting.”

