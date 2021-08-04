https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-desantis-slams-biden-over-covid-hypocrisy-why-dont-you-do-your-job?utm_campaign=64469
American News Aug 4, 2021 6:42 PM EST
“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden over his handling of the continually growing crisis at the southern border.
“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” said DeSantis.
Since February, historic numbers of migrants have crossed into the United States across the southern border. In June, 188,829 people were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol officers, according to CBP data.
So far this year, 1,119,204 people have been apprehended, far surpassing the spike seen in 2019, with a total of 977,509 people being apprehended during the entire year.
The comment comes after Biden on Tuesday addressed DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in his state as hospitalizations in Florida rise to surpass historic levels.
“Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Biden said, according to the Miami Herald. “I say to these governors please help. But if you are not going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate
wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based
journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you support freedom of the press
at a time when it’s under direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $1.