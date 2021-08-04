https://www.dailywire.com/news/governor-beast-mode-conservatives-cheer-after-desantis-fiery-response-to-biden

Conservatives exulted after a fiery speech on Wednesday from Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis in which he blistered President Joe Biden after Biden had taunted DeSantis by telling him to “get out of the way” vis-à-vis dealing with COVID-19.

DeSantis blasted:

But let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to let you get away with it. If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m going to stand in your way, and I’m going to stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods and their small business, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way, and I’m standing for the people of Florida. So why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.

Biden had stated, “Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID cases in the entire country. Just two states. Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it. I say to these governors: Please help, but if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”

Some examples of how energized conservatives were by DeSantis’ response:

Newsmax’s Steve Cortes: “This is the way. Governor Beast Mode, fighting for the citizens who elected him. A LOT of squish Republican governors around America could learn from Ron…”

This is the way. Governor Beast Mode, fighting for the citizens who elected him. A LOT of squish Republican governors around America could learn from Ron… https://t.co/hM3mxw2bqn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 4, 2021

Fox News’ Lisa Boothe: “One of the only good ones.”

One of the only good ones 💪 https://t.co/DTCdvkWQg1 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 4, 2021

Editor-publisher Roger Kimball: “The great governor of Florida @GovRonDeSantis is a hero.”

The great governor of Florida @GovRonDeSantis is a hero. https://t.co/Xiuf7GiE5j — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) August 4, 2021

Another conservative: “The absolute gold standard republicans have to offer in the pushback against the insane progressives of today.”

The absolute gold standard republicans have to offer in the pushback against the insane progressives of today. https://t.co/5Tb3KRgOLr — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) August 4, 2021

In a speech that lasted less than five minutes, DeSantis ripped Biden on various issues, noting that Biden had claimed he would “shut down the virus” as a presidential candidate, but had imported more of the virus with his lassitude regarding illegal immigration at the southern border; that a member of Biden’s administration had told parents that they should be wearing masks at home when they are around their own children — a notion DeSantis called “insane”; that Biden believes that vaccination should be mandated by force of government, but DeSantis believes the decision ultimately should be left to the individual; that Biden believes law-abiding citizens should have to produce proof of their medical records just to go to the gym, or attend an event, or just to participate in everyday society, but “if you want to vote, he thinks it’s too much of a burden to show a picture ID when you’re voting, so no voter ID, but have to show your medical papers just to be able to live in everyday life.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

