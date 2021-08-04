https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-masks-are-coming-back-to-america-unless-youre-a-prominent-democrat/

Sean Hannity called out “prominent Democrats” flouting their own mask rules Tuesday night; including DC Mayor Muriel Bowser who was spotted barefaced at her own birthday party and wedding the following day.

“Mask mandates are now coming back in city after city, even for vaccinated people. Apparently if you’re a well-known Democrat, the rules don’t apply to you. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated her birthday NOT following her own mandate,” said Hannity.

“She also attended an indoor wedding with hundreds of guests,” he added. “Just like Democrats from Texas flying on that private jet. Because she’s a Democrat she will get a free pass.”

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser faced a growing backlash over the weekend after pictures emerged allegedly showing the Democrat mask-free at a Washington Wedding hours after imposing indoor masking requirements for all residents.

“Bowser was spotted maskless indoors less than 24 hours after her order reinstating the district’s indoor mask mandate went into effect Saturday morning for everyone over 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status,” reports Fox News.

Muriel Bowser caught violating her own mask mandate on its first active day https://t.co/96yChyscir — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 2, 2021

“Bowser’s office told Fox News that the wedding ceremony she officiated Saturday night was outdoors on a rooftop and that she ‘wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate.’ The Washington Examiner, however, took a photo of her sitting indoors without a mask and reported that she was not actively eating or drinking when the photo was taken,” adds Fox.

EXCLUSIVE: Not 24 hours into the indoor mask mandate she imposed on DC, Muriel Bowser officiated an indoor wedding in Adams Morgan and stayed to fete with *hundreds* of fellow maskless guests. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

Bowser is the latest in a long list of Democrats caught flaunting their own COVID regulations, including Nancy Pelosi’s trip to a San Francisco salon and Gavin Newsom’s dinner at a fine-dining restaurant in California.

“A few weeks ago, I was asked to go to a friend’s 50th birthday… A friend I’ve known for almost 20 years. It was in Napa… It was an outdoor restaurant. The program started at 4 o’clock, I got there a little late… I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and drove back to my house,” said Newsom last November.

“Instead, I chose to sit there… I want to apologize to you. I need to preach and practice. I’ve done my best to do that. We’re all human, we all fall short sometimes,” he added.

Watch Hannity’s comments above.

