OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Jennifer Aniston, who endorsed Joe Biden, admits she’s “lost a few” friends over the coronavirus vaccine.

If people “refused” or “did not disclose” their coronavirus vaccination status to Aniston, then she will not be friends or keep them part of her “weekly routine.”

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” Aniston said.

“It’s a real shame,” she continued.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she added.

Aniston is publicly supportive of social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated.

