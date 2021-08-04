https://www.theblaze.com/news/homeowner-fatally-shoots-intruder-cops-find-shot-man-in-living-room

A homeowner fatally shot a man who was trying to break into his Pleasant Hill, California, residence just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, KTVU-TV reported, citing police.

What are the details?

Pleasant Hill police said they received several 911 calls about a man behaving erratically in the area of Shadow Mountain Court and Camelback Road.

Police said callers reported that a male suspect was vandalizing parked vehicles and banging on the windows of homes and trying to gain entry into them.

As officers arrived in the area, they heard a number of gunshots — and 911 dispatchers still speaking to callers in the neighborhood heard them as well, police said.

Police said a male suspect was found in the living room of a home and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek where he died, police said.

Police said involved parties and witnesses remained on scene and have been cooperative with investigators. No other suspects are being sought, police added.

The police department and the coroner’s office may provide additional information at a later time, police added.

No arrests have been made, KRON-TV reported.

Anything else?

The incident in Pleasant Hill was the third in less than a month in the northern California region involving homeowners fatally shooting intruders.

In late July, an elderly homeowner in Guinda — which is about 80 minutes northeast of Pleasant Hill — arrived at his residence after being away for a few days and discovered a break-in and noticed a gun had been stolen. So he armed himself and was prepared for further trouble that night. Sure enough, intruders with extensive criminal records broke into his home, and he shot one of them dead and wounded the other intruder.

And in early July, a couple in their 60s were having breakfast when they heard a knock at the door of their home in Fairfield — which is about a half hour northeast of Pleasant Hill — followed by an attempt to kick down the door after they didn’t respond to the knock. Turns out it was an armed man on parole, and after he kicked the door in and entered the residence, the husband in the home shot the intruder dead.

