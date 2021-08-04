https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610bc4b0bbafd42ff589045c
The Biden administration plans a final sprint to vaccinate more children older than 12 before thousands of schools reopen amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections….
Malaysia’s Drug Control Authority has announced that Moderna’s Covid vaccine has been given conditional approval for usage, just as the country suffers a surge in daily coronavirus infections….
TikTok has revealed that it is testing a new ‘disappearing’ stories feature similar to options offered by other platforms, triggering discussion about the video-sharing app’s complicated relationship …
Police say the founder of the Sydney-based global Hillsong Church, Brian Houston, has been charged with concealing child sex offenses…
President Jair Bolsonaro insists the probe into his claims that the Brazilian electronic electoral system is vulnerable to fraud violates the constitution, and he has vowed to act outside of it himsel…