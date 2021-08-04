https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/delta-variant-spreading-no-direct-delta-variant-test/

The Delta variant of COVID 19 is the latest twist in the Chinese bioweapon unleashed on the World. But I find one thing very troubling–news media, pundits and some health organizations insist the culprit behind the latest breakout of COVID cases is the DELTA variant but there is no test for the DELTA variant. It would be one thing if the media reports told the story of people being tested and then, a day or two later, learn belatedly they are carrying the dreaded DELTA variant. But that is not what is being reported.

The testing for the DELTA variant is presented as an article of faith. This is an example:

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that, while the overall chances of getting reinfected are very low, the Delta variant, first identified in India and which accounts for around 99% of cases in the UK, poses a higher risk. It came as new figures showed the breakdown of how many people in hospital with the Delta variant have had one or both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. From June 21 to July 19, some 1,788 people were admitted to hospital after testing positive for Delta. Of these, 970 (54%) were unvaccinated, while 530 (30%) had received both doses.

So how does the testing occur? It apparently requires some rather sophisticated laboratory analysis:

Although there are no direct Delta variant tests, PCR tests that are positive for SARS-CoV-2 can undergo genetic analysis such as ‘genomic sequencing’ which tells us if it is the Delta (or another) variant. This means it is possible to accurately identify if someone is unwell with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

While it is “possible” to identify that someone may have the DELTA variant, THERE IS NO DIRECT TEST.

So, I repeat my question–how the hell do we know that most of the new cases are “DELTA” when there is no DIRECT test?

This is a serious question to you, the readers. If you have any evidence or citation to clear up this confusion I welcome your input.

