Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Alphonso David allegedly helped leak the confidential personnel file of a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoHarassment report shows CNN’s Cuomo played ongoing role in advising brother following allegations Democratic governors call on Cuomo to resign Cuomo accuser says she feels ‘vindicated’ by NY attorney general report MORE (D) who accused the state leader of sexual harassment.

That allegation was detailed in a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) Tuesday, following an independent probe of accusations brought forth by several women. The report found that Cuomo sexually harassed several women in violation of federal and state law.

The probe also stated that Cuomo’s aides took steps “intended to discredit and disparage” Lindsey Boylan, the first former Cuomo staffer to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment, by leaking negative information about her to the media.

David was a counselor to Cuomo in 2018 when Boylan resigned after Cuomo allegedly kissed her without her consent. David kept Boylan’s confidential information, including workplace complaints about her, when he left Cuomo’s office to become president of HRC in 2019, according to James’s report.

After Boylan publicly accused Cuomo of sexual harassment last year, David allegedly shared Boylan’s personnel file with a top Cuomo adviser, who then leaked the information to several reporters.

“The evidence obtained in our investigation revealed that the complainants’ fears of retaliation were justified,” James’s report states.

The bombshell report states that David helped prepare a plan to discredit another accuser, in which Cuomo would call her and secretly record their conversation.

David denied wrongdoing in an interview with the Washington Blade, stating that he was required to comply with Cuomo aides’ request for Boylan’s file. David has joined numerous former Cuomo allies, the entire New York congressional delegation and President Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day: report Overnight Defense: Police officer killed in violence outside Pentagon | Biden officials back repeal of Iraq War authorization | NSC pushed to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response MORE in calling for the governor’s resignation.

“After reading the AG’s devastating report that concluded Gov. Cuomo engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment, in violation of both federal and state law, he should resign,” David tweeted Tuesday.

Those allegations come as HRC fights an influx of state-level bills targeting transgender individuals and pushes Congress to pass its signature LGBT rights legislation, the Equality Act. The LGBT rights group is confronting a surge in anti-trans harassment and violence in recent years.

David recently signed a contract to stay on as HRC’s president for five more years, Time magazine reported Wednesday.

The Hill has reached out to HRC for comment.

