https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/04/its-all-happening-ben-shapiro-is-proud-to-embrace-his-inner-pro-union-activist-on-politicos-behalf/

Politico’s newsroom is looking into unionizing:

NEW: Members of Politico’s newsroom are actively mounting an effort to unionize with the NewsGuild, sources tell Axios.

More from Axios:

Members of Politico’s newsroom are actively mounting an effort to unionize with the NewsGuild, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Politico’s newsroom is one of the largest newsrooms to have resisted organizing efforts in the past. A successful unionization drive would be a major win for newsroom labor groups.

In response to this story, Politico spokesperson Brad Dayspring said Politico publisher Robert Allbritton “understands that the decision to form a union is the choice of the newsroom employees who would be impacted by it, and POLITICO would respect the process and the majority decision of those employees.”