Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean spoke out on Tuesday to say that the New York Assembly needs to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) after an independent investigation found that he allegedly sexually harassed several current and former employees.

Dean Calls Out Cuomo

“I have always said that I don’t care what brings him down, and to these strong women today, I stand with you, I am holding your hand in unity,” Dean said. “Brave, brave women that came forward. You know, it just shows you the power and abuse that this man thought he had, and he’s been doing it for years now.”

“I have been fighting for justice for my in-laws since May of last year when we found out he was putting COVID positive patience in a nursing home, and then he covered up the numbers for months and months to sell a $5.1 million book to celebrate himself in the middle of a pandemic,” she added.

“There is not only the sexual assault and harassment charges, but we are still waiting for justice when it comes to over 15,000 seniors that died in nursing homes,” Dean continued. “I think that’s due in part to his March 25th order to put effective patience into nursing homes.”

Dean Doubles Down

“Not only that, we had the VIP COVID test he was giving to his brother and families, while nursing homes could not get any to test incoming patience,” she stated. “There are state resources he used for that $5.1 million book and so many other scandals that plague this governor. Today I embrace, I salute, I thank the Lord for these women that were brave enough to tell their stories and show what a monster this man is.”

“I think it’s up to Carl Heastie and the Assembly in Albany to get their impeachment in line,” Dean added. “They have enough to impeach this governor. They’ve had enough for weeks, and they continue to stonewall. Now is the time to get the impeachment going.”

“And we need those lawmakers to stand up. They have been stonewalling. They have been weak. They have been waiting to really find out from this attorney general to see how damning this report will be. Well, you’ve got your proof, now’s the time to put it in writing.”

Check out Dean’s full comments below.

This piece was written by James Samson on August 3, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

