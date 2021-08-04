https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/woke-sports-ruining-america

In the latest episode of “Fearless,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock and James “Uncle Jimmy” Dodds take a look at the current “woke” state of professional athletics and lamented the loss of American exceptionalism.

“I look at professional sports, the NBA, the NFL, in particular, Major League Baseball, all of them — hell, even NASCAR went woke. It’s all about message, not about product, and I don’t know if we can ever recover,” Jason said. “I guess, now that I’m saying this out loud and listening to what I’m actually saying, [I realize] this whole ‘Make America Great Again’ thing …”

“…it ain’t gonna happen,” Uncle Jimmy finished.

Jason argued the “no consequences” attitude of today’s society may have damaged American exceptionalism beyond repair, especially when it comes to sports.

