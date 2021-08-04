https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/jen-psaki-doesnt-think-americans-are-evaluating-bidens-eviction-moratorium-extension-as-a-signal-that-he-doesnt-respect-the-rule-of-law/

This is a good question from CBS News’ Steven Portnoy. We’ve seen plenty of Americans on social media wondering what happened to “norms” now that President Biden has bucked advice from legal scholars who informed him an extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium would be struck down as unconstitutional. Even the Washington Post reported on Biden’s “novel” defense that maybe what he did was illegal, but it was worth it.

Portnoy wanted to know what sort of message Biden was sending to Americans concerned that he was signaling that he doesn’t respect the law. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blew off that question, saying she doesn’t believe Americans are evaluating it that way, then pivoting and saying the president would do whatever he could “in his power” to keep people in their (landlords’) homes.

FANTASTIC question from @CBSNewsRadio‘s @StevenPortnoy about the legality of extending the eviction moratorium: “What’s the White House’s message, then, to Americans who…are now disappointed the President is signaling that he doesn’t respect the rule of law.” pic.twitter.com/ymci5wkWVl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021

There are millions of Americans who are more than just “disappointed.”

More Portnoy: “He speaks often about democracy versus autocracy. He’s issuing or overseeing this order from the CDC in the face of doubts about its constitutionality…He didn’t call Congress back. He asked Congress to act. It didn’t How do you square all that?” pic.twitter.com/fOXZxuoeST — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021

Though to no avail, the great @PhilipWegmann followed up on its legality: “What was the moment that the President became certain that he was on solid, legal standing to move forward with this extension and what was the…specific legal argument that…changed his mind?” pic.twitter.com/K0LAXdKyhg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021

Even the press seems surprised at this overreach.

Did she just say there that no Americans are noticing that they are not following the law? — JasonPE (@JaaonPE) August 4, 2021

Everyone she’s talked to in the office says it’s cool.

In other words the administration will use everything they can legally or extralegally. — Brett (@PatrioTrumpet) August 4, 2021

She doubts Americans care enough to examine this??? In other words, lets try to sneak stuff by and see if they notice. 😡😡😡 — LibertadJSugarbaker (@dwdnan) August 4, 2021

So basically, joe consulted with his cabinet and they agreed it’s ok to break the law. And oh, Psaki speaks of people losing “their” homes. The ones losing “their” homes are the landlords. — Gadwall Drake III (@gadwalldrake) August 4, 2021

Where are the Takings Clause lawsuits? There must be hundreds if not thousands of these cases winding their way through the courts. What have been the results? — Clayton T. Lee (@ctlesq) August 4, 2021

She failed that question. Cited no legal ability to do what they did. — Freedom lover (@USNVET2018) August 4, 2021

THEIR homes? Whose homes?? Is it me or does she smirk at the most inappropriate times? — Lots2no (@lots2no) August 4, 2021

Who owns the homes we are keeping people in Jen? — Dumb Luck (@JohnSmi25065999) August 4, 2021

Where is the 1-year moratorium for mortgage payments? — southpaw106 (@southpaw106) August 4, 2021

Where’s the moratorium on property taxes?

What a completely tone deaf and patronizing response from @PressSec — Flip Antrube (@FlipAntrube) August 4, 2021

Her answers make everything worse. These are evil, dangerous clowns. — CovfefeLives (@CovefeL) August 4, 2021

Yes, Americans are evaluating Biden’s disrespect for the rule of law to that degree.

