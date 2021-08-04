https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/04/jen-psaki-justifies-joe-bidens-temporary-temporary-unconstitutional-power-grab-by-assuring-us-that-biden-would-never-do-anything-illegal-videos/

Jen Psaki’s really got her work cut out for her today, what with her boss very deliberately ignoring the unconstitutionality of the eviction moratorium.

Too bad Jen Psaki is incapable of not sucking at her job.

Psaki says the CDC’s lawyers as well as the White House Counsel’s Office signed off on the new CDC eviction moratorium — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 4, 2021

And that’s supposed to make us feel better about this?

well that settles it then https://t.co/iaNVRW2QYw — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) August 4, 2021

There’s always a lawyer for any argument. https://t.co/zILhV6sh7D — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 4, 2021

And Lord knows the CDC’s given us plenty of reasons to trust their legal expertise!

On the Constitution question of the eviction moratorium, @PressSec says “we are all aware of the Supreme Court decision at the end of June.” She adds, “this is also going to be a temporary temporary solution.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 4, 2021

It’s fine!

On the legal questions of the CDC’s extended eviction moratorium, Psaki says: “We don’t control the courts. We don’t know what they will do. We are all aware of the Supreme Court decision at the end of June. This is also going to be a temporary solution regardless.” pic.twitter.com/tZ3bVk96nN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2021

Joe Biden admitted that most lawyers aware of the Supreme Court’s decision would not regard the moratorium extension as constitutional. Which means he was effectively admitting that he had to seek out a handful of lawyers who’d give him the green light.

Biden yesterday: “the bulk of the constitutional scholars say it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster.” Are we just pretending this didn’t happen? https://t.co/iu208Hvj24 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 4, 2021

That’s exactly what they’re trying to do, yes.

Just after the White House was claiming that extending the eviction moratorium was unconstitutional, Jen Psaki now says that Biden “would not have supported moving forward with any action where he didn’t feel there was legal standing and legal support.” pic.twitter.com/cbgjA04NUr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2021

Except Biden did support moving forward with an action he didn’t feel was legal. He literally told us so.

We’re being gaslit by the Biden administration.

“Yeah we know how the Supreme Court ruled we just don’t care.” is essentially what she’s saying. https://t.co/qt9vZUPOmc — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 4, 2021

We’re very aware we don’t have the constitutional authority to do what the press suggested we do and it’s not legal. https://t.co/uM1Y09Wn09 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

And there’s the rub. There’s no media uproar over this because this is what they wanted. They’re getting what they wanted.

And all we’re getting is screwed.

When do I get temporarily break the law? https://t.co/HQDapkB0Er — Travis (@GreatBelin) August 4, 2021

We are just breaking the law temporarily. — RGallegos (@gallegosr) August 4, 2021

Ah so just a temporary intrusion on your constitutional rights. I guess if you put it that way… https://t.co/Bt05gvdCuL — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) August 4, 2021

Nothing more permanent than a temporary government solution” — BarrioFinito (@BarrioFinito) August 4, 2021

Totally cool to engage in unconstitutional stuff as long as it’s just “temporary, temporary.” https://t.co/Ac4DK6cuAJ — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 4, 2021

“We’re just temporarily confiscating your guns and temporarily throwing you in a gulag” will be a super hilarious sound byte when it comes around https://t.co/cA3RyEIql1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 4, 2021

