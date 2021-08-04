https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/jen-psakis-tweet-about-florida-makes-it-clear-the-shockwaves-from-ron-desantis-truth-nukes-were-felt-at-the-wh/

Earlier today Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported that the federal government has “released over 7,000 Covid-positive migrants” into the city of McAllen, Texas since February.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped some harsh reality on the Biden White House and their “priorities”:

GOV. DESANTIS: “Joe Biden has taken to himself to try to single out Florida over COVID. This is a guy who ran for President saying he was going to ‘shut down the virus.’ And what has he done? He has imported more virus from around the world by having a wide-open Southern border.” pic.twitter.com/ozhmi7pkAU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2021

DESANTIS TO BIDEN: “Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2B8aOl92JZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2021

Clearly the message was received at the White House, and Jen Psaki fired back by completely ignoring the point:

23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again. We are doing everything we can to help the people of FL, and they’re stepping up by getting vaccinated – we hope @GovRonDeSantis joins us in this fight. https://t.co/53y97ngQ4E — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) August 4, 2021

There’s something missing from that tweet. Psaki sure was careful to not address Gov. DeSantis’ point about illegals and Covid pouring across the southern border:

Can we get a fact check about his comments on the border? Jen? https://t.co/IMBsjqKf2v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

“We are doing everything we can” What exactly are you doing besides letting hundreds of thousands of untested, unvaccinated people from around the world pour through the border each month? https://t.co/SqdThJZJgD — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 4, 2021

The Biden administration is doing nothing but encouraging and allowing a massive number of people to enter the U.S. illegally.

DeSantis has championed vaccination, especially among the most vulnerable — for which he was attacked and smeared. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2021

He already has, keep up… DeSantis urges public to get vaccinated: These shots are ‘saving lives’https://t.co/uStr2fI5oj — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 4, 2021

The Biden White House is so shameless they’re trying to portray DeSantis as being against the vaccine.

If you aren’t securing the border (you’re not), then you’re not doing everything you can. Try circling back to the border. — Charles M. Phipps (@cmpokc) August 4, 2021

How many Covid infected illegals has Joe sent to Florida? https://t.co/liMYHBBcPr — You can’t make this krap up! (@cantpretendtoo) August 4, 2021

Biden is team scared of DeSantis. He’s all they talk about. https://t.co/BS48hSxRre — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 4, 2021

The ten states with the most coronavirus deaths per million: pic.twitter.com/nAQp0GF8Vw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 4, 2021

Yeah but none of those governors are a threat in 2024 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 4, 2021

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw appreciated Psaki sharing the video:

Thanks @PressSec for retweeting the clip of @GovRonDeSantis remarks today! It’s great that his common-sense message of freedom from the biomedical security state will reach a broader audience. https://t.co/b6y2IRI6Vp pic.twitter.com/EOU0dK3yQa — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

