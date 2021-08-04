https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/04/jennifer-aniston-its-your-moral-and-professional-obligation-to-tell-people-your-vaccination-status/

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Jennifer Aniston said it’s “your moral and professional obligation to inform” other of your vaccination status “since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day”

And she’s cut people out of her life that refused the vaccine:

And she said they’re entitled to their opinions but she feels those opinions are based on “anything except fear or propaganda”:

And right after this, InStyle commented on just how blonde her hair is right now:

JA: No. And there’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.

LB: Exactly. This whole time has been a real tell on people’s capacities. But you’ve managed to get a lot done during your time off. Plus, your hair is even blonder now.

Oh, and she deals with stress by eating one potato chip. Just one:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...