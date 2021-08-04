https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/04/jennifer-aniston-its-your-moral-and-professional-obligation-to-tell-people-your-vaccination-status/

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Jennifer Aniston said it’s “your moral and professional obligation to inform” other of your vaccination status “since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day”

Jennifer Aniston: People have a “moral and professional obligation” to say if they’re vaccinated https://t.co/taZE8HpkdG pic.twitter.com/4P2V8mgAae — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2021

And she’s cut people out of her life that refused the vaccine:

Jennifer Aniston reveals she’s cut people out of her life who ‘refused’ to get their vaccine https://t.co/T1dmv9Cvzd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 3, 2021

And she said they’re entitled to their opinions but she feels those opinions are based on “anything except fear or propaganda”:

The “Friends” star said a lot of opinions on COVID-19 vaccines “don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.” https://t.co/YrVcJG9RXZ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 4, 2021

And right after this, InStyle commented on just how blonde her hair is right now:

JA: No. And there’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda. LB: Exactly. This whole time has been a real tell on people’s capacities. But you’ve managed to get a lot done during your time off. Plus, your hair is even blonder now.

Oh, and she deals with stress by eating one potato chip. Just one:

Jennifer Aniston Has So Much Self-Control That She Eats One Potato Chip When Stressed: “I’m Good At That” https://t.co/BC9AQaxvgN pic.twitter.com/GplGtvOpoA — TODAY (@TODAYonline) August 4, 2021

