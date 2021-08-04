https://www.dailywire.com/news/jennifer-aniston-rips-anti-vaxxers-says-they-have-moral-duty-to-identify-themselves

Actress Jennifer Aniston recently said people who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 “just don’t listen to facts” and mostly base their opinions on “fear or propaganda” and revealed that she’s cut ties with the unvaccinated.

Taking it a step further, Aniston said that it’s a “moral and professional obligation” for the unvaccinated to identify themselves in public settings.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” the former “Friends” actress told InStyle. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” the 52-year-old added. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

The actress also reveled to InStyle that she usually has CNN on her TV, but had to limit her news consumption after hitting “panic fatigue.”

“I’ve really had to stop [keeping it on too much,]” she said. “We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity.”

During the pandemic, Aniston was able to film the second season of “The Morning Show.”

“As actors, we were living in an alternate universe where COVID did not exist,” she said of filming. “I was able to walk into it pretty centered, knowing we had an incredible epidemiology team. I missed seeing my crew’s faces — that was tough. I also wasn’t with Reese [Witherspoon] or the rest of the cast as often as in the first season. But the writing is incredible.” At the height of the pandemic, “[t]here was so much good and so much horror all happening at once,” Aniston told the magazine. “For me, the good was a big decompression and an inventory of ‘What’s it all about?’ You and I, we like to work and be busy. Being idle is not preferable. It was important for those who were willing to let it be a reset to slowdown, take all of this in, reassess, reevaluate, and excavate. Literally cleaning out crap that we don’t need.” About 70% of American adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, partially meeting President Joe Biden’s vaccine goal about one month late, The Daily Wire reported Monday: In May, President Joe Biden announced that he was setting a goal “for 70% of the U.S. adult population to have one vaccine shot and 160 million U.S. adults to be fully vaccinated by July 4 so that life can start to look closer to normal,” as detailed in a White House fact sheet. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Monday, 156,500,924 adults in the U.S. were fully vaccinated and 60.6% of the adult population was fully vaccinated. The agency showed that 70% of adults have gotten at least one dose. The number of adults who have received one dose was 180,762,301 people.

