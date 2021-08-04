http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WdjJ-PbN4-U/

President Joe Biden marked the 2nd anniversary of the August 3, 2019, El Paso Walmart shooting by pushing more gun control.

On August 30, 2019, Breitbart News noted that the El Paso attacker used an AK-variant rifle he acquired legally. The Texas Tribune reported the Romanian-made rifle was shipped to a gun store outside the Dallas-area, where the attacker underwent a background check before taking possession of the firearm.

Despite the attacker’s compliance with gun control, Biden used an August 3, 2021, El Paso Times’ op-ed to focus on banning “assault weapons” and adding restrictions for “ghost guns.”

Biden described an “assault weapons” ban as some “we know will make a difference.”

He did not mention that California has had an “assault weapons” ban since the 1990s, yet shooting victims in South Los Angeles surged 742 percent during the first 16 days of 2021.

Biden also omitted the fact that New York has an “assault weapons” ban, yet. as of July 27, 2021, shooting incidents in the Bronx were up 56 percent compared to 2020. (Shootings in Manhattan North were up 39 percent over where they were in 2020 as well.)

