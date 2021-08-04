https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/04/jonathan-turley-calls-it-chilling-that-president-biden-admitted-the-eviction-moratorium-is-unconstitutional-but-hes-doing-it-anyway/

Law professor Jonathan Turley ripped President Joe Biden after he admitted that “the bulk” on constitutional experts he consulted with said the CDC’s eviction moratorium was unconstitutional but he just went ahead with it anyway based on “a couple of scholars encouraging him”:

Biden admitted that “the bulk” of the constitutional experts consulted said that extending the moratorium would be unconstitutional. Yet, he indicated that he would still like to pursue it due to a couple of scholars encouraging him. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2021

And Biden also admitted his plan is to tie it up in the courts so that it gets funded in the interim:

…What was astonishing is that Biden acknowledged that it is still likely unconstitutional but that they could tie it up in courts to get the money out in the interim… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2021

“The President expressly acknowledged that they would seek a likely unconstitutional program hoping to get money out the door before the court killed the program”:

…That line would be at the start of filings in federal court to impose an injunction on the program. The President expressly acknowledged that they would seek a likely unconstitutional program hoping to get money out the door before the court killed the program. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2021

Turley called it, “chilling”:

Given the ideological makeup of law school faculties, it is chilling that most of the preferred advisers to the Biden Administration admitted that this would be likely unconstitutional. It is equally unsurprising that there are a couple dismissing such constitutional concerns. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2021

Oath? Does that even matter any longer:

…President Biden took an oath to uphold the Constitution, not to violate it when he can use the delay in any final order to get the money out the door. In so doing, he is admitting that he would be spending federal money without constitutional authority. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2021

