Law professor Jonathan Turley ripped President Joe Biden after he admitted that “the bulk” on constitutional experts he consulted with said the CDC’s eviction moratorium was unconstitutional but he just went ahead with it anyway based on “a couple of scholars encouraging him”:

And Biden also admitted his plan is to tie it up in the courts so that it gets funded in the interim:

“The President expressly acknowledged that they would seek a likely unconstitutional program hoping to get money out the door before the court killed the program”:

Turley called it, “chilling”:

Oath? Does that even matter any longer:

