Another Jen Psaki press conference brought with it another day of BS detectors getting lit up all over the place.

Another such example came when Psaki tried to blame Republicans for the spike in big city crime in her remarks about ATF nominee and gun grabber wannabe David Chipman:

PSAKI: Republican opposition to David Chipman as ATF Director “speaks volumes to their complete refusal to tackle the spike in crime we’ve seen over the last 18 months.” pic.twitter.com/L75DHcEc6A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2021

The crime spikes are in big cities that Democrats have controlled for a long time, but it’s all the fault of Republicans?

This is god level gaslighting and projection. How can she say this with a straight face??😆 — Digital Creflo Dollar 💿 (@MOjoegallo) August 4, 2021

Katie Pavlich spotted more BS being uttered by the WH press secretary:

Psaki just argued after being asked about Senator King’s (who caucuses with Dems) opposition to ATF nominee David Chipman that: 1) Opposition is only from Republicans

2) That Republicans have no interest in solving rising crime Both false. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 4, 2021

Very little of what Psaki says isn’t totally false.

this coming from the Defund the Police party who turns their backs on crime.. — hop stew 🙂🌸 Larry Elder for CA!! (@pete8778) August 4, 2021

That’s one hell of a streeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeetch — ipyakuza (@ipyakuzax) August 4, 2021

I’m sorry, what? This is some industrial grade obfuscation. https://t.co/Z54QhGnS7U — IntoTheVoid (@ITVPod) August 4, 2021

In the last week we’ve heard reports that David Chipman made racist comments about black ATF officers and appeared in Chinese propaganda videos. But the White House is sticking to this bizarre Republicans/crime bit that even their closest allies have to be cringing at. https://t.co/NJZMpOwaiW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 4, 2021

Imagine being this arrogant. I can’t. The crime spike is because Democrats made 2020 the year of defunding police & turning loose violent criminals. https://t.co/IBeWqb4GBa — David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) August 4, 2021

Are we going to believe Psaki, or our lying eyes?

