Another Jen Psaki press conference brought with it another day of BS detectors getting lit up all over the place.

Another such example came when Psaki tried to blame Republicans for the spike in big city crime in her remarks about ATF nominee and gun grabber wannabe David Chipman:

The crime spikes are in big cities that Democrats have controlled for a long time, but it’s all the fault of Republicans?

Katie Pavlich spotted more BS being uttered by the WH press secretary:

Very little of what Psaki says isn’t totally false.

Are we going to believe Psaki, or our lying eyes?

