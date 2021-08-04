https://www.theblaze.com/blaze-news/two-la-city-council-members-push-for-requiring-at-least-one-vaccine-dose-in-order-to-enter-indoor-spaces

Two members of the Los Angeles City Council are pushing for a requirement that people get at least one vaccine dose in order to enter indoor establishments.

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and Council Member Mitch O’Farrell introduced the motion on Wednesday.

A portion of the motion that Martinez shared on social media declares: “I THEREFORE MOVE, that the City Council instruct the City Attorney to prepare and present an ordinance that would require eligible individuals to have received at least one dose of vaccination to enter indoor spaces, including but not limited to, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers such as stadiums, concert venues, and movie theaters.”

Two of the three vaccines currently utilized in the U.S. involved receiving two shots. People who receive those vaccines are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine only requires one shot and people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving it.

“Today I introduced legislation with @MitchOFarrell to require proof of COVID vaccination to enter indoor public spaces throughout the City of LA. So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part. They shouldn’t be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs,” Martinez tweeted.

ABC 7 News reported: “According to O’Farrell’s office, the exact businesses that would fall under the restrictions would be determined during the drafting of the ordinance by city attorneys. No determination has yet been made on whether such retail restrictions would extend to grocery stores.”

New York City will require people to prove that they’ve received at least one vaccine dose in order to patronize or work indoors at restaurants, gyms and entertainment facilities.

Noting the plans for this mandate in New York City, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has called for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to impose this sort of mandate. He wants the officials “to require proof of vaccination for certain indoor activities, including dining in restaurants, exercising in gyms and attending public performances and events.”

“Going to places like a restaurant or a bar – those are not necessities of life. Those are privileges. And those privileges should be afforded to people who’ve taken that public health advice seriously,” Feuer said, according to ABC 7 News.

