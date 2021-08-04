http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/894iFjzzxxg/Left-wing-complicates-Pelosi-s-calculus-16364819.php

WASHINGTON – In July 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had a particularly derisive dismissal of the impact that four young Democratic rookie lawmakers were having on the institution.

“They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” Pelosi told the New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd of the liberal “squad,” which had just failed to block a compromise border bill.

Two years later, the quartet has found reinforcements, growing in number because of several successful primary victories last year. And now – with Pelosi’s majority so narrow that a loss of four votes would sink her legislative agenda – the far-left flank of the Democratic caucus has a chance to flex its muscle much more powerfully, as shown by its victory this week in forcing the Biden administration to extend a moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

This creates a different calculation for Pelosi from what she has had in years past, one that could produce ripple effects across President Joe Biden’s agenda in the months ahead. Although most attention has focused on a few centrist Democrats in the Senate, where a single defection could prove fatal to some initiatives, Pelosi’s tougher balancing act will involve her caucus’s liberal wing – a place she called home when she was just a rank-and-file Democrat.

Her leadership team has never faced the quandaries of past Republican speakers such as John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Paul Ryan, R-Wis., both of whom clashed for years with their far-right wing.





The key difference between those two wings – embodied by the Congressional Progressive Caucus on the left and the House Freedom Caucus on the right – is that the GOP group has been willing to use tactics that will hurt government functions and entirely blow up deals that it does not consider perfect. But the Democratic faction has resisted going too far because, deep down, it wants government to function.

In legislative parlance, the Freedom Caucus has always been willing to shoot any political hostage that it took, helping in the past decade to fuel several long government shutdowns and a near default on the U.S. Treasury’s debt.

But the Progressive Caucus won’t go that far, demonstrating an almost implicit trust in Pelosi’s decision-making, even when she had to craft unpopular compromises with the Bush and Trump administrations.

For Pelosi’s almost 19 years leading House Democrats, liberals have always known her as the grass-roots activist before she arrived in Congress in 1987, sharing their legislative goals and ambitions even if she sometimes asked them to eat half a loaf of legislative bread.

But this new generation of Democrats has adopted a more aggressive approach to congressional showdowns, epitomized by Rep. Cori Bush’s protest of Democratic inaction on the expiration last weekend of the federal eviction moratorium.

Bush, D-Mo., who defeated a 20-year veteran in a primary last summer, set up on the steps of the House for four nights and galvanized other liberals to join her demand for action either in Congress or by Biden.

“Activists are in Congress. So expect things to be different than what maybe people are used to,” Bush said at a news conference Tuesday after Biden reversed course and announced his administration would extend the moratorium.

The original decision last week was a classic House maneuver: As the deadline approached, Democrats tried to cobble together support for a bill to extend the deadline, despite knowing that in the Senate, there was nowhere near the 60 votes needed to cut off a filibuster and pass the legislation.

But such a vote would have at least given liberals symbolic cover to say they tried to do something, as they headed home for a summer break that does not have the House back in session until Sept. 20.

That approach fell through as some moderate Democrats declined to support a bill that had no chance of becoming law and would only anger their local real estate industries.

As everyone else headed home, Bush, 40, took over the Capitol steps and drove the message for almost five days, forcing Washington veterans like Biden, 78, and Pelosi, 81, to respond to her actions.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who defeated a 20-year incumbent in a 2018 primary and was the original “squad” leader, joined Bush most days outside the Capitol and turned up the media attention on the issue.

Ocasio-Cortez, 31, spent most of her first year in office clashing with Pelosi over legislative strategy, but the veteran almost always got her way over the newcomer. That’s how a compromise border bill played out in June 2019, as Ocasio-Cortez joined fellow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in loudly opposing Pelosi.

The legislation passed, and, in an interview with Dowd a few days later, Pelosi dismissed the younger quartet as social media stars who did not know how to play the inside game of legislating.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said then. “But they didn’t have any following.”

Now these young liberals are considering how far to push their side of the agenda when the House begins to consider the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a proposed $3.5 trillion budget filled with liberal agenda items.

After Tuesday’s valedictory news conference with Bush, Ocasio-Cortez signaled that her camp would consider using such tough tactics again.

“When you have to play hardball, you have to play hardball. And we’re not afraid to do that,” she told Punchbowl News.

With three House seats vacant, Pelosi has 220 Democrats in the House vs. 212 Republicans.

If the GOP holds together, that leaves Pelosi just three votes to spare to try to pass these Biden initiatives.

Bush, Ocasio-Cortez and a few others have leverage now that they didn’t have two years ago, when Pelosi’s caucus had more than 230 members and Donald Trump’s presidency was considered such an existential threat to Democrats that they had to stay unified to defeat him in 2020.

But Pelosi has faced these battles before, and almost always come out on top. Back in 2009, leaders of the Progressive Caucus declared that they would not support the Affordable Care Act if it did not include a public health option.

By March 2010, Pelosi had knitted together 219 votes for the ACA – without any defections from the Progressive Caucus.