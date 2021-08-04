https://thehill.com/homenews/house/566435-liz-cheney-says-her-father-is-deeply-troubled-about-the-status-of-the

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney58 percent say Jan. 6 House committee is biased: poll Gosar’s siblings pen op-ed urging for his resignation: ‘You are immune to shame’ Kinzinger supports Jan. 6 panel subpoenas for Republicans, including McCarthy MORE (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday said her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney (R), is “deeply troubled” about the state of the Republican Party.

“My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” Cheney said during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

She said her father, who served under former President George W. Bush, has been a “tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liz Cheney has been among the most vocal GOP critics of former President Trump Donald TrumpFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters Senate GOP primary Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election MORE‘s failed campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Republican Party’s support of his efforts.

She repeatedly rejected his claims that the vote was influenced by fraud and that the election was stolen, which ultimately led the House GOP caucus to oust her from her post as conference chairwoman.

Cheney was one of ten House GOP members to vote to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She has frequently blamed the former president for the events that led to the riot.

The congresswoman is now one of two Republicans, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel Kinzinger58 percent say Jan. 6 House committee is biased: poll Sunday shows – Delta variant, infrastructure dominate A new kind of hero? Last week’s emotional TV may be a sign MORE (R-Ill.), serving on the select committee probing the attack. Both were nominated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries On The Money: Biden issues targeted eviction moratorium | GOP skepticism looms over bipartisan spending deal ‘The Squad’ celebrates Biden eviction moratorium MORE (D-Calif.).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyPress: Inmates have taken over the asylum 58 percent say Jan. 6 House committee is biased: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate finalizes .2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill MORE (R-Calif.) has been critical of their decision to accept the nominations, calling the two GOP members “Pelosi Republicans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheney’s comments about her father’s outlook on the current state of the Republican Party may come as a surprise to some, considering his reputation as being one of the most powerful vice presidents in history.

He was a key player in decisions made by the Bush administration, especially the move to send troops into Iraq following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Dick Cheney also represented Wyoming in the House before serving as secretary of Defense under the George H.W. Bush administration.

The former vice president, however, was critical of Trump at some points during his administration. He penned an op-ed, along with the nine living former Pentagon chiefs, calling on Trump’s Defense Department to refrain from obstructing the transfer of power for then-President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day: report Overnight Defense: Police officer killed in violence outside Pentagon | Biden officials back repeal of Iraq War authorization | NSC pushed to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response MORE’s administration.

William Perry, who served as secretary of Defense under the Clinton administration, later revealed that Cheney came up with the idea to write the piece.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

