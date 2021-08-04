https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566440-majority-of-americans-in-new-poll-say-it-would-be-bad-for-the-country-if

A majority of Americans in a new poll think it would be bad for the country if former President TrumpDonald TrumpFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters Senate GOP primary Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election MORE runs for office in 2024.

The survey, conducted by Quinnipiac University, found that 60 percent of respondents said it would be bad for the country if Trump were to launch a bid for president in 2024.

Thirty-two percent of respondents, however, said another Trump campaign would be good for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

For months the former president has been teasing an announcement on whether he will throw his hat in the ring for a third attempt at the presidency.

Trump last month said he has made up his mind on whether he will run for the White House again in 2024. That decision, however, remains unknown.

Forty-nine percent of respondents polled said they think Trump will ultimately run for president in 2024, with 39 percent saying he will not. Twelve percent said they did not have an opinion.

When asked how likely they would be to vote for a candidate endorsed by Trump, 19 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to support the contender and 41 percent said they would be less likely. Thirty-seven percent of those polled said the former president’s endorsement would not make a difference in their vote.

When examined by party, 54 percent of Republicans surveyed said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate backed by Trump, with only 6 percent saying they would be less likely. Thirty-four percent of Republicans said a Trump endorsement would not make a difference.

The statistics from Quinnipiac come as the former president has been extremely selective with his endorsements, which are often treated as a coveted prize within the GOP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The effectiveness of the support, however, is still up for debate.

Trump’s favored candidate in the Texas special runoff election last week, Susan Wright, lost to Jake Ellzey.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former president said Wright lost because Democrats voted for Ellzey.

“My endorsed candidate won in the Primary, but the other outstanding candidate won the General Election because virtually 100% of Democrats, approximately 17% of the total vote, supported the candidate I did not endorse,” Trump said in a statement.

The former president, however, gained clout on Tuesday, when the candidate he endorsed, Mike Carey, won a special House election in Ohio in a crowded primary field of GOP contenders.

Trump’s team in June was reportedly warning Republican candidates running for various offices not to fake endorsements from the former president before he makes an official statement, after a number of contenders were creating the appearance that they were backed by Trump.

The poll surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide between July 27 and Aug. 2. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

