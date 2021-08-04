https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/police-bellevue-man-faked-robbery-planned-lie-wife/3OFCI365JNG2DB54OAUEZUNSIQ/

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police responded to a call on July 29 from a man claiming he was robbed by an unknown person.

The man said he pulled over in his car to look at damage to his vehicle after hitting something on the road, when an unknown person ordered him to the ground and told the man to throw his wallet toward him.

The man said he waited for five minutes before he called 911.

He told police he had no idea where the person fled and he had no description of the person or any vehicle information.

When confronted by the police that his story was unlikely, the man said it wasn’t true and he admitted to losing his money at the casino.

The man said the fake robbery was an excuse he was going to tell his wife.

He was charged with false reporting in the third degree.

