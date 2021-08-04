https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-tries-to-get-past-couple-blocking-escalator-at-brooklyn-train-station-but-the-couple-wouldn-t-let-him-through-he-s-then-stabbed-in-stomach-amid-argument

Police said a 47-year-old man was going down an escalator near the A and C lines at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

But Jareill Finely, 28, and Alasha Landall, 25, were blocking the man’s path down the escalator, cops told the paper.

What happened next?

What’s more, when the man attempted to get past Finely and Landall, they didn’t allow it, authorities added to the Post.

With that, an argument commenced, police told the paper.

And then it soon turned violent, as Finely stabbed the man in the stomach, police added to the Post.

What happened to the stabbing victim?

The paper said the stabbing victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

What happened to the couple?

A short time later responding officers caught up with Finely, of Queens, and Landall, of Brooklyn, and charged them with assault, the New York Daily News reported.

The Post, citing police, noted that Finely also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Their arraignments in Brooklyn Criminal Court were pending Wednesday, the Daily News said.

Anything else?

Violence appears to have been surging in New York City of late:

