https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-dice-beach-experiment/
About The Author
Related Posts
Supreme Court rules 6-3 against illegals…
June 29, 2021
McDonald’s fight…
June 17, 2021
It’s everywhere, people…
June 30, 2021
Don Jr (profane) message for Fauci…
July 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy