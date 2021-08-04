https://thehill.com/homenews/media/566247-new-york-times-calls-on-cuomo-to-resign

The New York Times is calling on New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoHarassment report shows CNN’s Cuomo played ongoing role in advising brother following allegations Democratic governors call on Cuomo to resign Cuomo accuser says she feels ‘vindicated’ by NY attorney general report MORE (D) to step down following a state attorney general’s report that found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, allegations he has denied.

“The stories get worse, and the women who came forward to share them, even in the face of threats of retaliation, as detailed in the report, should be commended for their bravery,” the Times editorial board wrote Monday.

“Mr. Cuomo has always had a self-serving streak and been known for his political bullying. He also has used those traits to be an effective politician and, in many of his achievements as governor, won the public’s trust,” it wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelations contained in the report, that the governor sexually harassed state employees, that he retaliated against women who raised concerns about his behavior and fostered a toxic work environment for employees, has broken that trust, the Times argued.

“As [New York Attorney General Letitia] James said on Tuesday, Mr. Cuomo’s alleged conduct ‘corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government,’ ” the newspaper wrote. “If Mr. Cuomo cares for the well-being of the state and its citizens as much as he has said he does over the years, he needs to do the right thing and step down.”

When multiple women first came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by Cuomo in March, the Times voiced its support for an independent investigation into the claims.

“If crimes were committed, they should be fairly adjudicated,” the Times wrote at the time. “But the question of the governor’s continued fitness for office is about more than a criminal matter, with different standards.”

Several leading Democratic lawmakers and President Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day: report Overnight Defense: Police officer killed in violence outside Pentagon | Biden officials back repeal of Iraq War authorization | NSC pushed to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response MORE said at the time that Cuomo should resign if an investigation supported the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer‘The Squad’ celebrates Biden eviction moratorium Overnight Health Care: Florida becomes epicenter of COVID-19 surge | NYC to require vaccination for indoor activities | Biden rebukes GOP governors for barring mask mandates National Organization for Women calls for Cuomo resignation MORE (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries On The Money: Biden issues targeted eviction moratorium | GOP skepticism looms over bipartisan spending deal ‘The Squad’ celebrates Biden eviction moratorium MORE (D-Calif) and the entire New York Democratic congressional delegation are now calling for Cuomo to resign following the release of the attorney general’s report.

But a defiant Cuomo on Tuesday denied the allegations against him and indicated he does not intend to resign.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo said in a video message that featured photos showing him hugging and kissing a number of people during his political career.

“First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that’s not who I have ever been.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

