http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V4b3K_H1oyA/

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s positive test for coronavirus has brought Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to demand that the player get vaccinated.

Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and he is now forced to isolate for ten days to satisfy the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. Why ten days and not five? Because Jackson is unvaccinated, and the league recently moved to make tougher rules to punish unvaccinated players.

To add to Jackson’s woes, Maryland’s gov. decided to pile on when the news broke.

“Lamar’s gotta get (vaccinated),” Hogan said, according to WBAL News Radio. “With the rules, the NFL put down. I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won’t get a vaccine.”

(The Associated Press)

Jackson will return to the field before the preseason game against the Saints on August 14th.

This week’s positive test is the second time that Jackson has tested positive for the virus. He sat out a Week 12 game last year, as well. However, this is now the second time he has tested positive without suffering a full-scale coronavirus infection.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The team also reported that running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are now serving out their coronavirus wait-time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

