Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom in Nevada partied maskless after imposing a mask mandate on the people of the county, which includes Las Vegas. This is yet another example of the globalist elites expressing contempt for the very rules and mandates that they try to force on the American people.

Photographs of the maskless “Pub Crawl” (their masks conspicuously hung around their festive shirts) show the contempt that the political elites have for the common people. Even a Republican by the name of Tick Segerblom

“Here is the same the same Tick Segerblom (Clark County Commissioner – District E. Liberal Democrat) hanging out with so-called “conservative” activist and former executive director of the American Conservative Union, national chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus, Clark County, Nevada, GOP chairman and former Nevada Republican Party executive director Chuck Muth. These people are all…hypocrites — both parties are laughing at you!!!!,” reads the caption to this photograph on NetworkInVegas.com.

Clark County Commissioners said employee mask mandate is just the start. public mandate is next! Commissioner Tick Segerblom wants the a mandate for mandatory vaccinations in order to work in Clark County! @snhd says it’s coming! How much longer will We The People allow this? pic.twitter.com/1NWhjz2cux — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 21, 2021

“Joe. W Brown, former Nevada Gaming Commissioner partying at Segerblom’s birthday pub crawl — you know the same organization that is threatening to close down bars that don’t follow the mask mandate!,” says NetworkInVegas.com.

Looks like the festivities were raucous:

American Patriot Mindy Robinson is valiantly fighting against the mask mandate in Clark County:

