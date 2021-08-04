https://therightscoop.com/breaking-mcallen-tx-declares-state-of-disaster-after-biden-dumped-1500-illegals-with-covid-last-week/

Biden’s superspreader event at the border has left McAllen, Texas declaring a state of disaster after over 1,500 illegals with COVID were dumped in their city last week.

Bill Melugin reports:

NEW: The city of McAllen, TX says the federal government has released over 7,000 COVID positive migrants into their city since February, including over 1,500 new infected migrants in just the *last week alone*. A local state of disaster in McAllen has been declared. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

On Monday, we watched Border Patrol drop off bus loads of migrants in downtown McAllen all day long. Every 30 minutes. Hundreds released in front of us. https://t.co/G4ENHuX7sJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021



Another reporter asked Melugin how they know the illegals are infected, and he explains that a third party vendor tests them once they are dropped off in McAllen:

A third party vendor (American Medical Response) tests them once they are dropped off in McAllen. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021





How in the world can Biden claim to care about COVID cases on the rise around the country and even ridicule the governors of Florida and Texas for higher cases, when he’s allowing new COVID cases across the border by the truckload???

At this point several Republicans are now calling for Biden to be impeached, and rightly so:

That’s it. Time to IMPEACH BIDEN! https://t.co/Ihxu2yNY3U — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 4, 2021

It’s time to impeach Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas https://t.co/OvC8fa8IMI — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 4, 2021

More should join the chorus here because Biden’s reckless border policies, which has resulted in the skyrocketing of human trafficking, a skyrocketing number of drugs crossing the border, and now the skyrocketing of illegals with COVID coming across the border, are putting the lives of many Americans and illegals in jeopardy. It’s long past time for him to go.

The only problem with impeaching Biden, at least in the short term, is that Kamala is worse. And if both of them were somehow impeached, Pelosi is next in line. Talk about living in hell….

