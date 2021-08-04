https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/new-york-state-legislators-give-cuomo-deadline-impeachment-probe?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a letter Thursday that he had until Aug. 13 to produce additional evidence he wants them to consider in their ongoing impeachment investigation.

The investigation centers on sexual harassment allegations, as well as on whether Cuomo mislead the public on COVID-19 numbers in nursing homes and misused state and staff resources for a $5 million book deal.

In the letter, the law firm leading the investigation, Davis Polk & Wardwell, reminded the governor’s legal team that it has subpoenaed certain documents and expects full compliance, according to a report, and that the investigation is nearly finished.

“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” they wrote, according to the Associated Press. “Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes.”

A portion of the investigation stems from sexual harassment allegations from at least 11 women. The governor has denied the allegations.

Cuomo potentially faces impeachment. According to research done by the Associated Press, 89 of 150 state assembly members have said they will vote to impeach the governor if he does not resign or clear his name.

The next meeting on the investigation is scheduled for Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

