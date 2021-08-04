https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-york-state-democratic-party-chairman-calls-for-gov-cuomo-to-resign

New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs issued a statement on Wednesday calling for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding yet another voice to an already substantial chorus of Democrats calling for Cuomo’s resignation in light of a report released Tuesday which concluded that the Democratic governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” state Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday at a press conference. “Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo, who has served as the governor of the Empire State since 2011, said in a video released Tuesday that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

While Jacobs said that the governor should resign, he also said that New York has benefitted from having Cuomo as its governor.

“The facts presented make clear that there is a preponderance of evidence of both a toxic workplace and actual sexual harassment. I agree with the Attorney General. I believe the women. I believe the allegations. I cannot speak to the Governor’s motivations,” Jacobs said. “What I can say is that the Governor has lost his ability to govern, both practically and morally. The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable.

“Let me be clear: Our State and its citizens are better off having had Andrew Cuomo as our Governor. It is my hope that the legacy of the progressive change he brought to our people and the renewal of infrastructure he brought to our State will outshine the darkness of this sorry episode. And so, it is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the Governor to resign his office and allow the important work of the State – work that he did so much to advance – to continue.”

President Biden on Tuesday expressed the view that the governor should resign. Four Democratic governors issued a joint statement saying that Cuomo should step down. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democratic lawmakers have also called for the governor to resign.

The Associated Press has reported that more than half of the the state’s Assembly members support starting impeachment proceedings against the governor if he does not step down.

