Charlotte, NC — It has been months since we learned about NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual assault allegations. Multiple women with multiple stories that accused the governor of violating them. Cuomo seemed to indicate it was a political hit job of sorts when the allegations came out.

But then the bombshell AG report came out on Tuesday which provided all the evidence that should be needed to prove the governor’s actions to harm these women. Multiple women with multiple witnesses and pieces of evidence paint a picture of Andrew Cuomo and how disgusting he really is.

It’s bad enough that he sexually assaulted these women. Just that sheer act alone should never be tolerated. It should be an act that causes anyone in New York to insist that their governor immediately resigns from office.

These women deserved the opportunity to trust that their governor was trustworthy. They deserved to be treated with the respect that any human deserves to be treated with. Instead, they were violated.

It is one thing if there were no witnesses or evidence. But the AG report clearly shows that is not the case. There are many witnesses and there are multiple instances of evidence.

Andrew Cuomo continues to deny the allegations in the report. Soon after the report was released, he spoke out on video continuing to deny the allegations. He continues to deny the evidence against him in the case.

We all knew that Cuomo was a disgusting person. Long before these allegations surfaced, we saw the writing on the wall and saw through the charade for just what he was.

He did sentence those COVID patients to die in the nursing home. He did write a book to brag about his failures during the COVID pandemic. He denied those allegations as well, even after multiple sources confirmed the governor knew the risks and still sentenced them to death at the nursing facilities.

There were other occasions, but these two are the most memorable. To add to the disgust, perhaps you recall Cuomo’s tweet in 2013. Zero tolerance policy and behavior that is not tolerated. That is unless you are the governor of New York.

Andrew Cuomo on Twitter: “There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated. / Twitter” There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.

That the governor continues to deny it and continues to refuse to accept his fate is disgusting.

The radical left will try and argue, comparing this to Donald Trump or Brett Kavanaugh. Both situations were clearly different.

For Trump, he was never accused of sexual assault by Stormy Daniels. Even amid the bus talk that was just prior to the election, no one accused Trump of assault like they have accused Andrew Cuomo.

Kavanaugh was accused of assault, but there was absolutely zero evidence. There were no witnesses, everything was just talk and allegations. Cuomo spoke out against Kavanaugh, insisting he must take a lie detector test and prove he was innocent. He called the words against Kavanaugh “very compelling.”

But more powerful stories are not compelling when it’s against the governor himself. Evidence is not compelling when it is against the governor himself.

What is even more compelling? The fact that Joe Biden, who refuses to acknowledge he is mentally unfit for office, said Cuomo must resign. For once I agree with Joe. It is time for Andrew Cuomo to resign.

