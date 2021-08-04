https://townhall.com/tipsheet/landonmion/2021/08/03/exclusive-ny-prosecutor-responds-to-ag-report-into-gov-cuomo-sexual-harassment-scandal-n2593552

A New York prosecuting attorney in Nassau County on Tuesday called for the resignation and criminal prosecution of Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the state attorney general, Letitia James, announced that the investigation into the governor’s sexual harassment scandal discovered that he violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing women in the workplace.

Anne Donnelly, also a candidate for district attorney in Nassau County, told Townhall in an interview that Cuomo “absolutely should resign” following James’ report.

“How can you stare down this litany of charges and allegations and say ‘I’m not going to resign’?” Donnelly asked in the interview with Townhall.

President Joe Biden has also called on Cuomo to resign following the release of the report, joining an overwhelming majority of Democrat and Republican New York legislators at the state and federal level.

Donnelly went on to say that the governor should also be held criminally responsible for the harassment of his victims, adding that it is a “sad commentary” that women are still having to deal with sexual harassment and assault.

The accusations charged at Cuomo for non-consensually groping women’s private parts exceeded that of just workplace sexual harassment, according to Donnelly, who pointed out that the governor’s inappropriate touching was grounds for criminal prosecution.

“As a career prosecutor, I wouldn’t stand by and let anybody get away with that, especially not a public official,” Donnelly said.

And while Cuomo’s victims saw James say Tuesday that there will be “no criminal consequences” for the New York governor during the announcement of the investigation’s conclusion, Donnelly offered an optimistic message to the victims while still demanding further legal action occur in order to hold Cuomo accountable.

“I hope the report gives the victims some comfort in knowing their allegations were taken seriously, they were investigated seriously,” Donnelly said. “And that’s why I believe there has to be some repercussions to [Cuomo] in order to give these victims and women who are victims to this type of abuse a clear picture that they will be held accountable.”

She emphasized how far women have come in the workforce and said that women need to remain strong and continue to speak out on inappropriate conduct.

And in a statement to Townhall, Donnelly reiterated these comments, saying that, in order for his victims to see justice, Cuomo must be held accountable through litigation.

“The Governor must immediately resign based upon the findings contained in the report that the Attorney General of New York State released today,” the statement read. “It is also my opinion as a career prosecutor, that justice requires the Governor’s prosecution for his actions. The Attorney General’s report reveals a disturbing pattern of sexual harassment and retaliation on the part of the Governor.”

“In addition, the alleged forceable touching incident demands a response by prosecutors,” it continues. “As a woman, I am acutely aware of the corrosive nature of a hostile work environment. As a former prosecutor, I have worked to stop sexual harassment wherever it exists. As Nassau’s next District Attorney, I will make sure that public officials are held accountable for their actions, and I will staunchly protect those who come forward to report a hostile work environment.”

Cuomo maintains his stance that he did not sexually harass or assault any of the 11 women who made accusations against him, saying Tuesday that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances” and that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed.”

