The Delta variant seems to have stopped the Obamas in their tracks — the birthday bash has been canceled.

A rep for 44 broke the news Wednesday, saying the Obamas would not be hosting nearly 500 celebs and others with a staff of around 200. We’re told the Obamas were planning the event for months, and struggled to make it COVID safe, but the Delta variant made it too dangerous … especially because the CDC now says vaccinated people can spread the virus just as easily as non-vaccinated folks.

Valerie Jarrett won’t be happy…