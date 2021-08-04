https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/ohio-dem-nina-turners-semi-concession-speech-proves-its-cool-to-say-elections-were-rigged-again/
In a primary election in Ohio’s 11th congressional district, Shontel Brown defeated Bernie-backed Nina Turner:
Nina Turner, blue check, 484.4K followers loses to Shontel Brown, unverified with 20.7K followers
Twitter ≠ voters pic.twitter.com/eTK33HrlBr
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 4, 2021
Shontel Brown, who stuck close to President Biden, wins Democratic primary for House seat in Ohio, AP projects; Nina Turner, who was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, conceded in the special election primary to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. https://t.co/Vo8WWHjZWK
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2021
“Conceded” might be an inaccurate way to frame Turner’s remarks after losing the election:
#OH11 Nina Turner in concession speech: “I am going to work hard to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen to another progressive candidate again. We didn’t lose this race, evil money manipulated and maligned this election.”
— Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) August 4, 2021
Nina Turner (D-OH) after losing: “We didn’t lose this race. Evil money manipulated and maligned this election.” pic.twitter.com/QJlujpdE5n
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 4, 2021
Surely media talking heads will be hyperventilating over this “big lie,” right?
Looks like it’s cool to say elections were rigged again. Congrats, @ninaturner! https://t.co/lZ6SQbkEdT
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 4, 2021
The narrative has done a one-eighty, at least for now…
Nevermind that @ninaturner lost by 6% points in a MAJORITY black district. Also she raised more money than @ShontelMBrown 🙄
She’s just unwilling to admit she was a bad candidate. https://t.co/XH54zYmWme
— Anime_Now (@Anime_Now90) August 4, 2021
So she’s saying it was rigged? Couldn’t possibly be that the voter’s didn’t support her https://t.co/IGRZIKNwY6
— Newt (@PhysNewton) August 4, 2021
“We didn’t lose this race”
“evil money”
they so mad.
A hallmark of progressive politics is a flat-our inability to function when you don’t get your way. #OH11 https://t.co/psiAsvXdKT
— Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 4, 2021
The anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party is also the anti-democracy wing of the Democratic Party https://t.co/iEYrKBfOPL
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 4, 2021
Sounds insurrectiony https://t.co/8KDjwxxoRD
— Magills (@magills_) August 4, 2021
As for Turner’s claim that her opponent raising more money than she did, there’s plenty of disagreement:
🤔 Didn’t she raise and spend more than Brown?
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 4, 2021
Yeah but it was “good” money.
— Rodrigo Chamorro (@rod_chamorro_) August 4, 2021
Nina Turner outspent her opponent. Is money only evil if someone else spends it?https://t.co/vB65ewWC45
— Victor Catano (@VGCatano) August 4, 2021
Lefties creating alternate realities is all the rage these days.