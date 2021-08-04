https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/ohio-dem-nina-turners-semi-concession-speech-proves-its-cool-to-say-elections-were-rigged-again/

In a primary election in Ohio’s 11th congressional district, Shontel Brown defeated Bernie-backed Nina Turner:

Nina Turner, blue check, 484.4K followers loses to Shontel Brown, unverified with 20.7K followers Twitter ≠ voters pic.twitter.com/eTK33HrlBr — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 4, 2021

Shontel Brown, who stuck close to President Biden, wins Democratic primary for House seat in Ohio, AP projects; Nina Turner, who was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, conceded in the special election primary to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. https://t.co/Vo8WWHjZWK — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2021

“Conceded” might be an inaccurate way to frame Turner’s remarks after losing the election:

#OH11 Nina Turner in concession speech: “I am going to work hard to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen to another progressive candidate again. We didn’t lose this race, evil money manipulated and maligned this election.” — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) August 4, 2021

Nina Turner (D-OH) after losing: “We didn’t lose this race. Evil money manipulated and maligned this election.” pic.twitter.com/QJlujpdE5n — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 4, 2021

Surely media talking heads will be hyperventilating over this “big lie,” right?

Looks like it’s cool to say elections were rigged again. Congrats, @ninaturner! https://t.co/lZ6SQbkEdT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 4, 2021

The narrative has done a one-eighty, at least for now…

Nevermind that @ninaturner lost by 6% points in a MAJORITY black district. Also she raised more money than @ShontelMBrown 🙄 She’s just unwilling to admit she was a bad candidate. https://t.co/XH54zYmWme — Anime_Now (@Anime_Now90) August 4, 2021

So she’s saying it was rigged? Couldn’t possibly be that the voter’s didn’t support her https://t.co/IGRZIKNwY6 — Newt (@PhysNewton) August 4, 2021

“We didn’t lose this race” “evil money” they so mad. A hallmark of progressive politics is a flat-our inability to function when you don’t get your way. #OH11 https://t.co/psiAsvXdKT — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 4, 2021

The anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party is also the anti-democracy wing of the Democratic Party https://t.co/iEYrKBfOPL — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 4, 2021

As for Turner’s claim that her opponent raising more money than she did, there’s plenty of disagreement:

🤔 Didn’t she raise and spend more than Brown? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 4, 2021

Yeah but it was “good” money. — Rodrigo Chamorro (@rod_chamorro_) August 4, 2021

Nina Turner outspent her opponent. Is money only evil if someone else spends it?https://t.co/vB65ewWC45 — Victor Catano (@VGCatano) August 4, 2021

Lefties creating alternate realities is all the rage these days.

