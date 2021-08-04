https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/ohio-dem-nina-turners-semi-concession-speech-proves-its-cool-to-say-elections-were-rigged-again/

In a primary election in Ohio’s 11th congressional district, Shontel Brown defeated Bernie-backed Nina Turner:

“Conceded” might be an inaccurate way to frame Turner’s remarks after losing the election:

Surely media talking heads will be hyperventilating over this “big lie,” right?

The narrative has done a one-eighty, at least for now…

As for Turner’s claim that her opponent raising more money than she did, there’s plenty of disagreement:

Lefties creating alternate realities is all the rage these days.

