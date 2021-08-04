https://www.oann.com/olympics-organisers-report-31-new-games-related-covid-19-cases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-organisers-report-31-new-games-related-covid-19-cases
FILE PHOTO: People pose for a photograph in front of an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
August 5, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 31 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 353.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)