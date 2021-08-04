https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/on-barack-obamas-birthday-were-reminded-that-his-biggest-scandal-was-wearing-a-tan-suit/

As Twitchy reported, former President Barack Obama decided to scale back his massive 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard, which was going to have a “COVID coordinator” present to make sure no one caught the ‘rona. It turned out the optics weren’t too great when all of the cable news channels were advising people to hide in their basements to evade the dreaded delta variant.

We’re not sure why this particular happy birthday message managed to go viral, but a lot of Obama supporters think he looked damn fine in that tan suit, so really, he had zero scandals.

It’s not just Republicans; there are plenty of lefties in the comments who don’t have fond memories of the Obama years.

The thing is, they really believe it.

