As Twitchy reported, former President Barack Obama decided to scale back his massive 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard, which was going to have a “COVID coordinator” present to make sure no one caught the ‘rona. It turned out the optics weren’t too great when all of the cable news channels were advising people to hide in their basements to evade the dreaded delta variant.

We’re not sure why this particular happy birthday message managed to go viral, but a lot of Obama supporters think he looked damn fine in that tan suit, so really, he had zero scandals.

Happy 60th birthday to a former President, who’s biggest scandal was wearing a tan suit. #HappyBirthdayObama 💜 pic.twitter.com/8RNLVbPHAV — Ally Oop (@novelidea14) August 4, 2021

It’s not just Republicans; there are plenty of lefties in the comments who don’t have fond memories of the Obama years.

He wore that to meet with Doctors Without Borders Google Obama Doctors Without Borders to learn more — Pumished Goat Chompsky (@ChomskyLoam) August 4, 2021

He wore it to a Private Screening of Fast and Furious. Google Obama Fast and furious https://t.co/MlyzHBFaIZ — Viktor 🔔 (@Viktor4Liberty) August 4, 2021

Obama actually wore this specific suit color to raise awareness for a little-known Middle Eastern marriage ceremony that he thought was important! I suggest you look up “Obama Yemen wedding” to learn more, super cool https://t.co/lQ0quCV3fL — tenpai!! (@tenpai_miko) August 4, 2021

Was this the same tan suit he wore when he pretended to drink the water in Flint, or…. https://t.co/ShaD770IJD — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) August 4, 2021

Did you guys know that Obama actually was so generous he paid for a climate program to clear up the skies? Look up “Obama blue skies” to learn more! https://t.co/s3HOKX1YX0 — Al-Hajj Chairman Kooks|Куки| ☭ 🇵🇸| (@shawarmacommie) August 4, 2021

Obama even donated 90% of his wealth to charity, google “Obama 90 percent” to find out more 🥰 https://t.co/fRAn9wBsb2 — Prince Nicarus (@Nick_Individual) August 4, 2021

Obama spent 90% of his presidency totally scandal free! Don’t believe me? Google “Obama 90% Scandal.” https://t.co/Pjk9aTHR8p — ben natan (@thebennatan) August 4, 2021

so much respect for obama, especially when he launched that obama 90% innocent project. lots of people don’t know about it. search “obama 90% innocent” for more info. https://t.co/HKtDbnC2vS — Tshiamo Malatji 🏴 (@tshimalatji) August 4, 2021

to me, Obama’s biggest accomplishment was his consistency in funding, supporting and raising awareness for international medical operations. Google “Kunduz hospital Obama” for more info about his selfless, scandal-less tenure https://t.co/WLuoNEDpuO — henry (@LiterallySoFree) August 4, 2021

A fact many don’t know about Obama is that he loves this very particular brand of Scotch! If you google “Abdulrahman 16 year old” you can find out where they sell it https://t.co/NTRDdIwqJL — ANTS ANTS REVOLUTION (@hailants) August 4, 2021

One thing that people don’t remember about President Obama is his role in the Fast & Furious movies! Google “Fast & Furious Obama” to see! https://t.co/hsx58DJvKz — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) August 5, 2021

Was he wearing that suit when he droned an American citizen and his child without a trial? https://t.co/hgqHRTyGMA — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 5, 2021

to me the most impressive thing about Obama was his steadfast support for vital organizations like Doctors Without Borders. Google “Obama Doctors Without Borders” for more info https://t.co/Y0dtbk5UHl — Rob (@robrousseau) August 4, 2021

I always liked how he respected healthcare workers and their rights. Google “Obama Hospital Strike” to learn more https://t.co/vjFRSZk26M — Born Again Italian American (@milktsunami) August 4, 2021

This man used the IRS to target conservatives, launched a war against Libya that turned it into an open air slave market, funded terrorist groups, helped launch a genocide in Yemen, helped destroy our healthcare system, and had the weakest economic recovery since the depression. https://t.co/yyocBqlkTM — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) August 5, 2021

Ever heard of: ❌ Fast & Furious

❌ Benghazi

❌ Clinton Email Server

❌ IRS Targeting

❌ ISIS as J.V. Team

❌ Project Cassandra

❌ Ignoring Hezbollah Drug-Running

❌ Iran Deal

❌ Taliban 5 and Bergdahl

❌ VA Waitlists

❌ NSA Spying

❌ DOJ Wiretapping Journalists https://t.co/GfMOnkYm1o — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2021

—Fast&Furious

—Benghazi

—IRS Targeting

—ISIS as JV

—Project Cassandra

—Taliban Five & Bergdahl

—VA Waitlists

—China OPM Hack

—Clinton Email Server

— If You Like Your Doc, You Can Keep Your Doc

—Disastrous Iran Deal

—Mocking Romney on Russia

—Awful Response to Putin Meddling

—Etc. https://t.co/sX4WmqVzCr pic.twitter.com/Ajyq9YxVRw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 5, 2021

Obama is the only winner of the Nobel Peace Prize to order, and then carry out the bombing of another Nobel Peace Prize winner https://t.co/CammHlxIXg — Scottish Deniz Gezmiş (@jyhadscientist) August 4, 2021

Deportations, bombings, drone strikes and extrajudicial assassinations of US citizens no big deal I guess https://t.co/jdKPdqwaD8 — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) August 4, 2021

Arming Mexican cartels, drone striking American citizens and weddings in the Middle East, illegal war in Libya, Obamacare rollout, “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor”, Benghazi, etc. all say hi https://t.co/xcpEqeQNvk — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) August 4, 2021

It’s funny because this year’s birthday ALONE is itself a scandal. https://t.co/rFvccWBEpJ pic.twitter.com/eCfpcoqiFK — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) August 5, 2021

every year someone makes this exact post for the sole purpose of getting dunked on https://t.co/4jxHCuPFYb — woman in the david lynch’s “Dune” (1984) (@lo_lifer) August 4, 2021

The thing is, they really believe it.

