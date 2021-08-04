https://www.oann.com/biden-blames-texas-fla-for-covid-surge-after-flooding-u-s-with-over-100k-untested-unquarantined-illegal-aliens/

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The White House has targeted Republican officials for the rise in coronavirus cases. Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, Joe Biden specifically blamed Texas and Florida.

He went on to say, “just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country.”

Biden went on to denounce the “bad” policy of governors who have made mask wearing and vaccinations optional. He ordered them to “get out of the way.”

“I say to these governors, please help,” he stated. “If you’re not going to help at least get out of the way of people who are trying to do the right thing.”

Statement responding to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s letter regarding Executive Order GA-37: https://t.co/58J3KIEUBC pic.twitter.com/y1WyTe9wNd — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 29, 2021

Critics were quick to refute Biden’s claims by calling them ill informed and politically motivated. Many have cited the fact that more than 100,000 illegal aliens arrived in Texas last month alone. Many of whom tested positive for COVID or were experiencing viral symptoms.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who may have earned a target on his back amid rumors of his potential 2024 presidential bid, warned Biden mandate interventions have “failed time and time again throughout this pandemic.”

DeSantis went on to correct the record by pointing out hospital admissions in his state were slowing down and COVID mortality has continued to decline.

