An investigation conducted by New York’s Democrat attorney general found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) not only sexually harassed “multiple women,” but also retaliated against at least one of his accusers.

The report has several alarming takeaways that completely disrupt Cuomo’s long-held and stated views that sexual harassment must be taken seriously and that accusers should be supported and believed. At one point, the report, compiled by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, revealed that Cuomo’s aides released confidential information about one of his accusers to multiple media outlets.

In the wake of the report, numerous prominent Democrats have called for Cuomo to resign. President Joe Biden said he stood by his statement several months ago that if an investigation determined Cuomo harassed women, he should resign. New York’s Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said Cuomo “can no longer serve as governor.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Cuomo likely “violated federal and state law.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a brief statement also calling on Cuomo to resign. The list goes on.

But it doesn’t matter.

Some of the same people calling for Cuomo to resign also demanded Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) resign after medical school yearbook photos surfaced showing him wearing either a KKK robe or blackface. For a few days after Northam’s scandal broke, numerous Democrats in the state and elsewhere called for him to resign.

He refused.

Years later, Northam is still the governor of Virginia and the scandal is never mentioned by Democrats.

The same is going to happen for Cuomo.

On Tuesday, when the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, was released, Cuomo held a bizarre press conference in which he insisted the women who accused him merely misinterpreted his actions and comments. Essentially, he blamed them for not understanding him.

Claiming one did nothing wrong when accused is nothing new – it’s what you would do whether you were guilty or not – but Cuomo went a step further. A very odd and creepy step further.

Some poor Cuomo staffer was forced to put together a slideshow of Cuomo hugging and kissing people – men, women, regular people, world leaders, etc. – and pass that off as evidence that this is just how he is so no one should feel bad about it.

It’s a pretty bold move to post numerous pictures of yourself acting weird and inappropriate while claiming you’re not weird or inappropriate, but this is Cuomo, we’re talking about.

The man whose aides sent confidential information about an accuser to multiple media outlets. The man who claimed the women who accused him “heard things I just didn’t say.” The man who asked a female state trooper to help him find a girlfriend who can “handle pain.” The man who directed nursing homes in his state to accept COVID-19-positive patients despite the obvious dangers of such a move. The man whose aides altered a report so it didn’t look like his nursing home mandate was as bad as it was. The man who made millions off a book about his pandemic “leadership” even though he enacted one of the worst policies in the country. The man who allegedly had his aides write the book and negotiate his payment, even though it was an improper use of staff resources.

Yeah, that guy.

And he’s going to get away with all of it because he’s a Democrat.

