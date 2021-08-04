https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/ouch-rep-claudia-tenney-lets-obama-know-where-to-move-his-canceled-mega-bash-to-avoid-superspreader-scrutiny/

Former President Barack Obama was set to have a 60th birthday bash with several hundred guests at his Martha’s Vineyard home that would also be used to raise money to build his presidential library. After being asked about Obama hosting a huge party during the pandemic, Jen Psaki denied that the former president would be setting a bad example. However, somebody was feeling the heat, because the party has now reportedly been scaled down greatly:

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney reached across the aisle in a show of bipartisanship to let Obama know where he could still have a “mega-bash” free from media scrutiny:

Hey, great idea!

Kamala Harris might be a no-show at a border party, but that wouldn’t be unexpected.

