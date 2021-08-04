https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-cuts-off-cuomo-at-the-knees/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Cuomo is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation…
BREAKING: Albany District Attorney says New York Gov. Cuomo is part of an “ongoing criminal investigation,” requests materials from NY AG’s office – https://t.co/aW70nG40lM pic.twitter.com/voMeOuOPNB
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 3, 2021
Olbermann turns against both Cuomo brothers…
This is an intolerable conflict of interest for @cnn. You cannot have an anchor formally consulting his brother on how to handle the media, when he has outsized influence on how a large player in the media covers his brother (or doesn’t). They cannot keep @ChrisCuomo on air. https://t.co/pFEuMstrnt
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 3, 2021
Rose McGowan…
A message for some trash in NY pic.twitter.com/oqTJsm0r5x
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 3, 2021
Biden says Cuomo is the gold standard…
Joe Biden On Andrew Cuomo:
“I think he’s sorta the gold standard.” pic.twitter.com/zqIpo5gXv9
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 3, 2021
A montage of the media shilling for and praising @NYGovCuomo over Trump #CuomosGottaGo pic.twitter.com/AwGFK2mrov
— You Know Who (@YouKnowMares) August 3, 2021
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021